Boston Partners Sells 778 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Open Text were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

