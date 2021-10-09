Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 73.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

