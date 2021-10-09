Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $209.46 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,705 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $209,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $40.89 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

