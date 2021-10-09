Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $238,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

