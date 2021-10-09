ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 382,674 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

