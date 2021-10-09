ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 207,042 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 683.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $49.59 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.