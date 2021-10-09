ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Hillenbrand worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

