Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRA. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

