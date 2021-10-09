Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,005 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.65.

NYSE MTB opened at $153.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

