Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

