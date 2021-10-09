Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,105 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
