Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,105 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.