Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

