Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 22,205 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

