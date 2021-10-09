Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11,032.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

