Trexquant Investment LP Buys 5,313 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 2U were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.