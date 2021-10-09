Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Newpark Resources worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

