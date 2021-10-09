Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

