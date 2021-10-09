Big Data Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $788,416.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00227799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

