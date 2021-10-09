Xaya (CHI) 1-Day Volume Tops $52,309.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Xaya has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $52,309.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,214,061 coins and its circulating supply is 48,071,934 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

