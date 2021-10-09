4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0006

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $33,758.04 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00227799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011986 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

