Trexquant Investment LP Buys 668 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000.

IWB opened at $246.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.63 and a 200 day moving average of $241.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

