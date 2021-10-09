Profund Advisors LLC Invests $716,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.