Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.66 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

