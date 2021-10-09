Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 49,391 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Well by 77.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Well by 228.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

