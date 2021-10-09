Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stake Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

