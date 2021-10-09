Trexquant Investment LP Invests $698,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $99,280,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.24 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average of $330.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.