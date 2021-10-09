Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.21 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

