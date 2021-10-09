Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

