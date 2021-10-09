Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 3,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.10 ($0.72).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

About Merit Group (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.