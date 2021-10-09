Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $22.77 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

