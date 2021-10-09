Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of KC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

