Boston Partners Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $429.72 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.46 and a 200-day moving average of $406.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

