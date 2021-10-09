Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,440,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.09 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

