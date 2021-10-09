Profund Advisors LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 151.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.24.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

