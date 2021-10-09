Boston Partners Sells 2,690 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

