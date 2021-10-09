Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,504 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

