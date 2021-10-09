Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

SPG opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

