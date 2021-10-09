Zacks Investment Research Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

