22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.92 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.