Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $855.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.