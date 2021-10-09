Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $89.13.

