Lossless Hits Market Capitalization of $9.73 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 111.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00141656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,954.48 or 1.00050287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.20 or 0.06594587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

