Stifel Nicolaus Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $138.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of CZR opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

