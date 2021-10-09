iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,293 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

