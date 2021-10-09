Citigroup Upgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

