Yield Guild Games One Day Volume Hits $54.12 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00012894 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $480.98 million and approximately $54.12 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00141656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,954.48 or 1.00050287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.20 or 0.06594587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins.

