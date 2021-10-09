Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NVVE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvve by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 213,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,853,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth about $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

