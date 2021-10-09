Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NVVE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.05.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.
Nuvve Company Profile
NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.
