ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $38.41 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

