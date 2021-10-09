JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

KLDO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.