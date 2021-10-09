Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $248.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.45. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 in the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

